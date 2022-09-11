Dashboards to be setup to enable sharing of technology practices among centre and state

Jitendra Singh said that a high-level mechanism will be developed by the department of science and technology to monitor and coordinate the follow up action of the Centre-State Science Conclave
NEW DELHI :Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of state for Science and Technology on Sunday announced the set-up of dashboards to enable the sharing of the best technology practices among the centre and the states.
Presiding over the concluding session of the two-day “Centre-State Science Conclave" at Science City in Ahmedabad, the minister said that a high-level mechanism will be developed by the department of science and technology to monitor and coordinate the follow up action of the conclave.
Singh also asked the states to appoint a nodal officer each, to coordinate and cooperate with the special committee to know and share the best practices.
The minister said that the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab and Haryana were taken up for this latest heli-borne survey. “If the same technology is uploaded on the dashboard, other states will join and share this CSIR technology from source finding to water treatment and thus benefit millions of people across the country."
He added that this will also positively contribute to Prime Minister’s “Har Ghar Nal Se Jal" as well as “doubling farmer’s income" goals. “The latest state-of-the-art technology is being employed by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) for mapping groundwater sources in arid regions and thus help utilize groundwater for drinking purposes."