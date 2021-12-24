Data centre firms ramp up capacity in India

Likewise, IT infrastructure provider, NxtGen Datacenter, which currently operates four large data centres — one each in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi — is planning to expand in places such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Vizag and Jaipur. The company is planning to invest about Rs.400 crore across 10 data centres in India. "The plan is to get the new units, which will be owned, operated, and managed by the company and operational in the coming years. We are also planning to have at least two smaller data centres operational over the next few months," said A.S. Rajgopal, CEO and MD, NxtGen Datacenter and Cloud Technologies.