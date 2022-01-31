‘Data leaks from within, a key cybersecurity threat’

About 56% of incidents experienced by organizations represented in this research were because of negligence and the average annual cost of remedy was $6.6 million. Malicious insiders, which includes employees or authorized individuals who use their access for harmful, unethical, or illegal activities, caused 26% of the incidents. The average annual cost of remedy in these incidents was $4.1 million. The report also said that at an average of $804,997 per incident, credential theft is the costliest to remediate. The average annual remediation cost was pegged at $4.6million.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}