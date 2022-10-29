Data of SBI and 17 other bank customers is at risk. Details here

An upgraded version of Drinik malware has been discovered that puts data of 18 bank customers at risk. According to analysts at Cyble (via Bleeping Computers), the malware has evolved into an Android trojan that can steal important personal details and banking credentials. For the unaware, Drinik has been a malware ailing the banking industry since 2016. It then operated as an SMS stealer, but has now added banking trojan features. In the new form, it is capable of screen recording, keylogging, abusing Accessibility services, and performing overlay attacks.

