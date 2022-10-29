Data of SBI and 17 other bank customers is at risk. Details here

Data of SBI and 17 other bank customers is at risk. Details here2 min read . 05:11 PM IST
- Drinik has been a malware ailing the banking industry since 2016. It then operated as an SMS stealer, but has now added banking trojan features.
An upgraded version of Drinik malware has been discovered that puts data of 18 bank customers at risk. According to analysts at Cyble (via Bleeping Computers), the malware has evolved into an Android trojan that can steal important personal details and banking credentials. For the unaware, Drinik has been a malware ailing the banking industry since 2016. It then operated as an SMS stealer, but has now added banking trojan features. In the new form, it is capable of screen recording, keylogging, abusing Accessibility services, and performing overlay attacks.
As per the report, the latest version of Drinik malware comes in the form of an APK named iAssist. The iAssist is the official tax management tool of the India Tax department. Once installed on a device, the APK file will ask for permission to read, receive and send SMS in addition to reading the user’s call log. It also requests permission to read and write to external storage.
Similar to other banking trojans, Drinik relies on Accessibility Service. After launching, the malware prompts the victim to grant permissions, followed by a request to enable Accessibility Service. It then disables Google Play Protect and starts executing auto-gestures and capturing key presses.
Next, it loads the genuine Indian income tax site, instead of displaying fake phishing pages. Before showing the login page to the victim, the malware will display an authentication screen for biometric verification. When the victim enters a PIN, the malware steals the biometric PIN by recording the screen using MediaProjection and also captures keystrokes. The stolen details are then sent to the C&C server.
What is worrisome is that in the latest version of Drinik, the TA only targets victims with legitimate income tax site accounts. Once the victim logs into the account successfully, it shows a fake dialogue box on the screen mentioning the below message:
Our database indicates that you are eligible for an instant tax refund of ₹57,100 – from your previous tax miscalculations till date. Click Apply to apply for instant refund and receive your refund in your registered bank account in minutes.
It is here when the user is redirected to a phishing website when he clicks on the Apply button. The malware now prompts the victim to submit personal details such as full name, Aadhar number, PAN number, and other details along with financial information, which includes Account number, Credit card number, CVV, and PIN. The stolen data is again sent to the C&C servers.
Drinik trojan malware targets banks using the Accessibility Service for events related to the targeted banking apps, such as their apps. Drinik abuses the “CallScreeningService" to disable incoming calls to interrupt the login and steal data. As per the report, the malware targets 18 customers, SBI is one of them.
Drinik trojan malware targets banks using the Accessibility Service for events related to the targeted banking apps, such as their apps. Drinik abuses the “CallScreeningService" to disable incoming calls to interrupt the login and steal data. As per the report, the malware targets 18 customers, SBI is one of them.