The European Union has fined LinkedIn €310 million for breaching data privacy regulations, specifically regarding its data processing for advertising. The investigation revealed a lack of lawful basis for user data collection, emphasizing serious GDPR violations.

LinkedIn has been fined €310 million (approximately USD 335 million) by European Union regulators for breaching stringent data privacy regulations, as per a report frpm AP.

The fine, imposed by Ireland’s Data Protection Commission, highlights significant concerns regarding the “lawfulness, fairness, and transparency" of the platform's personal data processing methods, particularly in relation to advertising.

As LinkedIn's lead privacy regulator in the 27-nation EU, the Dublin-based commission conducted an investigation that concluded the professional networking site lacked a lawful basis for collecting user data intended for targeted online advertisements, added the AP report. This violation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) represents a serious infraction of the right to data protection within the EU.

Reportedly, Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle emphasised the severity of the situation, stating that processing personal data “without an appropriate legal basis is a clear and serious violation" of established privacy rights. The commission has mandated LinkedIn to align its practices with GDPR requirements to safeguard user data.

In response to the fine, LinkedIn asserted that it believes it has been “in compliance" with applicable regulations. Nevertheless, the company expressed its commitment to ensuring that its advertising practices meet the stringent requirements set forth by the EU.

(With inputs from AP)