Data protection board, relevant rules likely in a month 20 Sep 2023
New Delhi: The government will set up the data protection board (DPB), the appellate authority for grievance redressal under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, within the next 30 days, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology said on Wednesday. The first set of ‘necessary rules’ under the Act will also be issued within the same time frame.