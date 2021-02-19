DDoS attacks fall as cryptomining grows due to soaring Bitcoin prices

In DDoS attacks, cybercriminals target websites and apps by overloading them with more traffic than what their web server or network can handle. This disrupts their services temporarily and makes them inaccessible. DDoS attacks are considered highly lucrative by cybercriminals as the profit margin is quite high. They are widely used as a smokescreen to infiltrate into a company’s network and trigger a malware or ransomware attack. They are also used for corporate sabotage.