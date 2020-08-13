DE-CIX India now present in 10 data centers in India

“Interconnection is the key to adoption, acceleration and growth of the Internet in any country. Data centers today, are the warehouses of the digital economy, providing a home not only for the data itself, but also for the platforms and applications that have become so ubiquitous in the modern world. The new PoPs will attract additional clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches hundreds of networks around the world. By offering interconnection solutions that are powerful, flexible, and scalable, we can meet the rapidly growing connectivity needs of global clients across all verticals," says Sudhir Kunder, Sr. Vice President - National Sales, at DE-CIX India.