Deciphering the motive and impact of cyberattacks

Since mid March, as the number of covid-19 cases in India started to increase, and offices encouraged people to work from home, attacks targeting many Indian companies also increased. According to PWC, many Indian organizations saw a 100% increase in cyberattacks between 17 and 20 March 2020. A May report by Kaspersky shows a 37% increase in cyberattacks against Indian companies in Q1 2020, as compared to Q4 2019. Phishing attacks offering information on covid-19 and equipment, or free testing with the intention to steal personal information has also been on the rise in India in the last few months.