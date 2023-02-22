DE-CIX Mumbai and Chennai enhanced with business-class connectivity to Microsoft Services
Once connected, SMEs, SMBs, Enterprises as well as Telcos, Data Centers and ISPs serving them, can benefit from DE-CIX’s enterprise-class interconnection services to improve the user experience for Microsoft SaaS services.
DE-CIX, world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, Tuesday announced that its global collaboration with Microsoft is expanding to DE-CIX Mumbai and DE-CIX Chennai and the centres will now offer enhanced business-class connectivity to SMEs, SMBs, and other enterprises through the Microsoft Azure Peering Service.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×