DE-CIX Mumbai and Chennai enhanced with business-class connectivity to Microsoft Services

DE-CIX, world’s leading carrier and data center neutral Internet Exchange (IX) operator, Tuesday announced that its global collaboration with Microsoft is expanding to DE-CIX Mumbai and DE-CIX Chennai and the centres will now offer enhanced business-class connectivity to SMEs, SMBs, and other enterprises through the Microsoft Azure Peering Service.

Announcing the expansion, DE-CIX India country director Sudhir Kunder said, “India has officially entered the golden age, and all-round digitalization is the only obvious way ahead. In order to empower the SMEs, SMBs, and other enterprises that are the backbone of the economy, DE-CIX Mumbai and DE-CIX Chennai will now be able to meet their needs for better efficiency towards SaaS services from Microsoft, such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, with the launch of the Microsoft Azure Peering Services (MAPS)."

“The unique Single Access Port that delivered Peering and DirectCLOUD services, will now provide MAPS as well, serve as a key to their digital transformation endeavours," Sudhir Kunder added.

The DE-CIX India country director said DE-CIX partnership with Microsoft illustrates its commitment to improving the quality of the Internet and access to providers in the most direct and effective way possible.

The Microsoft Azure Peering Service is a solution to provide highly reliable and optimised internet connectivity to Microsoft’s SaaS services, including Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365.

Furthermore, the service also provides internet latency telemetry and route monitoring, with security alerts against hijacks, leaks, and any other Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) misconfigurations.

DE-CIX Chennai and DE-CIX Mumbai, the largest Internet Exchange in the APAC region, offer this service through their market-leading distributed Interconnection Platforms. Once connected, SMEs, SMBs, Enterprises as well as Telcos, Data Centers and ISPs serving them, can benefit from DE-CIX’s enterprise-class interconnection services to improve the user experience for Microsoft SaaS services.