DE-CIX Mumbai and Chennai enhanced with business-class connectivity to Microsoft Services

Announcing the expansion, DE-CIX India country director Sudhir Kunder said, “India has officially entered the golden age, and all-round digitalization is the only obvious way ahead. In order to empower the SMEs, SMBs, and other enterprises that are the backbone of the economy, DE-CIX Mumbai and DE-CIX Chennai will now be able to meet their needs for better efficiency towards SaaS services from Microsoft, such as Microsoft 365 and Dynamics 365, with the launch of the Microsoft Azure Peering Services (MAPS)."