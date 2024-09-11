Decoding Apple’s 9:41 time stamp mystery at iPhone 16 launch: A tribute to Steve Jobs' branding tradition
Apple's promotional images always show devices at 9:41, a tradition started by Steve Jobs. Scott Forstall explained that this timing aligns with the planned product reveal, with devices set to 9:42 AM to ensure consistency with the presentation schedule.
In a much-anticipated Glowtime event, Apple showcased its latest hardware innovations, including the new iPhone 16 series—comprising the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside these, the company also introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new AirPods 4, promising to enhance the tech experience for its users.