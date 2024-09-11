Apple's promotional images always show devices at 9:41, a tradition started by Steve Jobs. Scott Forstall explained that this timing aligns with the planned product reveal, with devices set to 9:42 AM to ensure consistency with the presentation schedule.

In a much-anticipated Glowtime event, Apple showcased its latest hardware innovations, including the new iPhone 16 series—comprising the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Alongside these, the company also introduced the Apple Watch Series 10 and the new AirPods 4, promising to enhance the tech experience for its users.

The new iPhone 16 lineup comes with significant updates aimed at improving user interaction with notifications and emails. Among the key features is the "Reduce Interruptions" mode, a sophisticated version of Focus mode that filters notifications to highlight only those requiring immediate attention. Additionally, the "Priority Messages" feature in Mail identifies and prioritizes urgent emails, offering concise summaries of key information rather than merely displaying the initial lines.

An intriguing detail about Apple's promotional imagery has surfaced—devices in the promotional photos consistently display the time as 9:41. This seemingly trivial detail actually has historical significance tied to Apple's founder, Steve Jobs.

According to a report from HT, Scott Forstall, former senior vice president of iOS software at Apple and a key figure behind the original iPhone and iPad software, revealed that the timing is intentional. Forstall explained that during keynote presentations, Apple aims for the product reveal to occur around 40 minutes into the presentation. To align the time on the device screens with the actual event, Apple set the time to 9:42 AM, providing a slight buffer to ensure accuracy.

However, the tradition of displaying 9:41 AM traces back to Steve Jobs' practices. During rehearsals for the iPhone’s launch, Jobs would unveil the device at 9:41 AM, and thus, the product images were set to this time.

Forstall noted, "Our estimates were quite accurate, so for the iPad, we adjusted to 41 minutes into the presentation. And thus, the time became a subtle yet consistent part of our product unveilings."

This tradition continues to add a unique touch to Apple’s product reveals, blending meticulous planning with a nod to its storied past.