Dedicated GTA 6 subreddit uncovers Red Dead Redemption 2 connection: What is it all about
Fans on the GTA 6 subreddit have discovered an Easter egg from Red Dead Redemption 2 in the game's trailer, suggesting a possible connection between the two games.
The trailer for GTA 6 was unveiled on December 5, providing a glimpse into the visually impressive world of the game. It officially revealed that the setting would be Vice City, specifically in the state of Leonida. However, details about the storyline and other aspects of the game were not extensively disclosed.