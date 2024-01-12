The trailer for GTA 6 was unveiled on December 5, providing a glimpse into the visually impressive world of the game. It officially revealed that the setting would be Vice City, specifically in the state of Leonida. However, details about the storyline and other aspects of the game were not extensively disclosed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite limited information on GTA 6, devoted fans with keen eyes have been uncovering hidden details and Easter eggs in the game. A dedicated subreddit has emerged, solely focused on delving into GTA 6. In a recent discovery, fans observed an Easter egg from Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) featured in the trailer of the upcoming game, reported HT Tech.

Reportedly, within the GTA 6 subreddit, user kammui07 shared information regarding a possible Easter egg from Red Dead Redemption 2 in GTA 6. In the GTA 6 trailer, Lucia and the unnamed male character are depicted robbing Uncle Jack's Liquor, a convenience store. Just as they are about to enter the store, a poster featuring a mustached man is visible on the store window. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Although it might be perceived as a mere aesthetic choice to improve the store's exterior, GTA 6 enthusiasts hold a different viewpoint. According to the post on the subreddit, the mustached man bears a striking resemblance to Sidney Metcalf, a wanted criminal from RDR2. In the game, Sidney Metcalf was sought either dead or alive.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, there were posters featuring Sidney Metcalf that described him as a "liar and a cheat" known for violently robbing high-stakes card games across multiple states.

Speculations about GTA 6 suggest the inclusion of groundbreaking mechanics not witnessed in previous video games. There are also rumors that the game may adopt certain features from Red Dead Redemption 2, reported the publication. Specifically, both main characters are said to have loot bags that enable them to store consumables and cash, resembling the functionality of Arthur Morgan's satchel in RDR2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

GTA 6 could potentially incorporate another element from Red Dead Redemption 2 - a system for witnesses and police recognition. Similar to RDR2, GTA 6 might introduce fences, allowing players to sell stolen items. However, in this case, players might have the ability to fence not only vehicles but also artwork.

