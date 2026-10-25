Subscribe

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple brain wearable: ₹85,000 price, pre-order date and features

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple brain-monitoring wearable is reportedly priced at 85,000, including a lifetime subscription, with pre-orders opening on November 1, 2026. The device tracks changes in cerebral blood flow and generates an Entropy score to indicate physiological strain.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published25 Oct 2026, 04:15 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Deepinder Goyal’s Temple.
Deepinder Goyal’s Temple.
AI Quick Read

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal’s brain-monitoring wearable, Temple, is set to open for pre-orders on November 1, 2026, with early access invitations reportedly listing the price at 85,000. The device, created by Goyal's wearable tech start-up, measures changes in the flow of blood to the brain and offers clues to ‘physiological strain'. The price quoted is apparently for a lifetime subscription, but the company has not officially confirmed the actual price.

Advertisement

The temple will be limited to a first batch of 30 units, with each unit after an order is placed. In a post on X, Goyal said on October 25 that deliveries would take up to three months after purchase. This means that customers who order when pre-orders open could get their hands on the devices as early as 2027. The early access invitation listed the wearable at 85,000. The limited production method is done to guarantee quality and customer service, says Goyal.

You may be interested in

67% OFF

Art and Craft India Wooden Handmade khadau for Temple Decoration | Khadau Slipper for Men & Women | Wearable Charan Paduka | mandir Puja Ghar Decoration Item | Slipper for Lord Temple (Brass Design)

  • Art and Craft India Wooden Handmade khadau for Temple Decoration | Khadau Slipper for Men & Women | Wearable Charan Paduka | mandir Puja Ghar Decoration Item | Slipper for Lord Temple (Brass Design)

₹199

₹599

Get This

35% OFF

Baya Solid White, Rayon Cotton Khimar/Makhna for Namaz, Umrah & Hajj

  • Baya Solid White
  • Rayon Cotton Khimar/Makhna for Namaz
  • Umrah & Hajj

₹649

₹999

Get This

54% OFF

Visaga Aura Traditional Lakshmi Temple Haram Necklace Set for Women with Earrings | Antique Gold Tone South Indian Bridal Jewellery Set with Green Beads | Wedding Festive Wearable

  • Visaga Aura Traditional Lakshmi Temple Haram Necklace Set for Women with Earrings | Antique Gold Tone South Indian Bridal Jewellery Set with Green Beads | Wedding Festive Wearable

₹695

₹1499

Get This

50% OFF

FUKREY® Original Red Sandalwood (Lal Chandan) Natural Beaded Bracelet, Lab Certified, 8MM

  • FUKREY® Original Red Sandalwood (Lal Chandan) Natural Beaded Bracelet
  • Lab Certified
  • 8MM

₹499

₹999

Get This

Curvy Girl Crochet

  • Curvy Girl Crochet

₹409.46

Get This

72% OFF

BHAGWAKART Wooden Handmade khadau for Temple Decoration | Khadau Slipper for Men & Women | Wearable Charan Paduka | mandir Puja Ghar Decoration Item | Slipper for Lord Temple | Free Size

  • BHAGWAKART Wooden Handmade khadau for Temple Decoration | Khadau Slipper for Men & Women | Wearable Charan Paduka | mandir Puja Ghar Decoration Item | Slipper for Lord Temple | Free Size

₹199

₹699

Get This

50% OFF

Art and Craft India Wooden Handmade Small khadau for Temple Decoration | Khadau Slipper for Kids | Wearable Charan Paduka | mandir Puja Ghar Decoration Item | Slipper for Lord Temple (10 x 5 CMS)

  • Art and Craft India Wooden Handmade Small khadau for Temple Decoration | Khadau Slipper for Kids | Wearable Charan Paduka | mandir Puja Ghar Decoration Item | Slipper for Lord Temple (10 x 5 CMS)

₹199

₹399

Get This

60% OFF

DIVINE GLOW Hanuman Gada Pendant/Keychain | 2-in-1 Wearable Locket or Key Holder | Hanuman Ji Blessings for Protection, Confidence, Success & Negativity Removal

  • DIVINE GLOW Hanuman Gada Pendant/Keychain | 2-in-1 Wearable Locket or Key Holder | Hanuman Ji Blessings for Protection
  • Confidence
  • Success & Negativity Removal

₹199

₹499

Get This

A Personalized Medicine Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of Autism Spectrum Disorder

  • A Personalized Medicine Approach to the Diagnosis and Management of Autism Spectrum Disorder

₹7490

Get This

60% OFF

Visaga Aura Antique Gold Tone Lakshmi Coin Necklace Set for Women with Green Lotus Earrings | Traditional Temple Jewellery | Kasu Mala Design | South Indian Bridal Wedding Festive Wearable Jewellery Set

  • Visaga Aura Antique Gold Tone Lakshmi Coin Necklace Set for Women with Green Lotus Earrings | Traditional Temple Jewellery | Kasu Mala Design | South Indian Bridal Wedding Festive Wearable Jewellery Set

₹397

₹999

Get This

Temple pre-orders

Temple Batch 01 will be released via the company's mobile app, with the initial access invitations sent out to a handful of users, reports said. The company hasn't revealed the number of units in the first batch.

Advertisement

Responding to a user on X who asked whether the production strategy was intended to control inventory or maintain quality, Goyal said it was about “quality control and also making sure we serve each customer well", adding that the company was following a “grow slow” approach.

What is Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable?

Temple is a compact, pill-shaped wearable designed to monitor physiological signals associated with brain activity. It's using BrainFlow technology, which measures cerebral blood flow, and which the company claims to help people learn how their body reacts to stress, exercise and recovery.

It also provides an entropy score between 1 and 250, which reflects physiological strain. The score may be affected by sleep, caffeine, exercise and stress. The temple is attached to the side of the head with disposable glue bands called 'grips'. According to Goyal, it can be worn while running, swimming and showering, but not during scuba diving.

Advertisement

The temple is intended for wellness and research purposes, not for diagnosing medical conditions.

Also Read | After Temple device, Deepinder Goyal creates another buzz with Dark.ai

Temple wearable to launch in six colours

Temple will be available in six colourways: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. The company had revealed the six finishes. Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk have been described as limited-edition options, though availability in the first batch remains unclear.

The wearable first got noticed when Goyal was seen sporting it for a podcast on Raj Shamani's YouTube channel. Indian badminton player PV Sindhu was also seen wearing the device during his badminton matches.

Also Read | Apple iPhone Duo screens reportedly cracking after fewer than 20 folds

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
HomeTechnologyNewsDeepinder Goyal’s Temple brain wearable: ₹85,000 price, pre-order date and features
Advertisement
Read Next Story