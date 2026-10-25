Deepinder Goyal’s Temple brain wearable: ₹85,000 price, pre-order date and features

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal’s brain-monitoring wearable, Temple, is set to open for pre-orders on November 1, 2026, with early access invitations reportedly listing the price at ₹85,000. The device, created by Goyal's wearable tech start-up, measures changes in the flow of blood to the brain and offers clues to ‘physiological strain'. The price quoted is apparently for a lifetime subscription, but the company has not officially confirmed the actual price.

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The temple will be limited to a first batch of 30 units, with each unit after an order is placed. In a post on X, Goyal said on October 25 that deliveries would take up to three months after purchase. This means that customers who order when pre-orders open could get their hands on the devices as early as 2027. The early access invitation listed the wearable at ₹85,000. The limited production method is done to guarantee quality and customer service, says Goyal.

Temple pre-orders

Temple Batch 01 will be released via the company's mobile app, with the initial access invitations sent out to a handful of users, reports said. The company hasn't revealed the number of units in the first batch.

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Responding to a user on X who asked whether the production strategy was intended to control inventory or maintain quality, Goyal said it was about “quality control and also making sure we serve each customer well", adding that the company was following a “grow slow” approach.

What is Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable? Temple is a compact, pill-shaped wearable designed to monitor physiological signals associated with brain activity. It's using BrainFlow technology, which measures cerebral blood flow, and which the company claims to help people learn how their body reacts to stress, exercise and recovery.

It also provides an entropy score between 1 and 250, which reflects physiological strain. The score may be affected by sleep, caffeine, exercise and stress. The temple is attached to the side of the head with disposable glue bands called 'grips'. According to Goyal, it can be worn while running, swimming and showering, but not during scuba diving.

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The temple is intended for wellness and research purposes, not for diagnosing medical conditions.

Temple wearable to launch in six colours Temple will be available in six colourways: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. The company had revealed the six finishes. Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk have been described as limited-edition options, though availability in the first batch remains unclear.

The wearable first got noticed when Goyal was seen sporting it for a podcast on Raj Shamani's YouTube channel. Indian badminton player PV Sindhu was also seen wearing the device during his badminton matches.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.