Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable pre-orders open November 1: How to order, expected price, colours and features

Temple, the wearable device associated with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, will open pre-orders on November 1, 2026, according to an email sent to people who registered for early access. The device is meant to monitor optical sensors for changes in cerebral blood flow. It is designed to assess physiological strain beyond the common fitness measures. The company has already announced six colours for the launch edition but hasn't given any official price or quantity information.

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The first batch of the product will be produced based on customer needs and will be ordered on a first-come, first-served basis. The company sent out an early-access email announcing that pre-orders will begin on November 1. The company has not announced a shipping date yet, although it has stated that deliveries will be completed by the end of 2026.

Temple wearable: How does it work? The temple is a small piece attached to the side of the head between the forehead and the ear. It measures changes in brain blood flow, known as BrainFlow, using its optical sensors. The wearable also measures a score from 1 to 250, known as 'entropy', to assess physiological strain.

Goyal shared that factors such as rest, stress, exercise, and caffeine can affect the score. This device is for wellness and research and is not intended to diagnose medical conditions.

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Temple features and how to wear them The single-use adhesive tapes that Temple uses, called Grips, attach to the skin. Each grip is expected to maintain its stretch for approximately 7 days, but the company suggests replacing it every 2 to 3 days, especially when sweating or exposed to dust.

Goyal has revealed that the wearable will be used during physical activities, such as running and jumping. He states it can also be worn in the shower or while swimming. It is designed to fit under glasses in order to achieve a slim profile.

Temple colours and expected price The launch edition will be released in 6 colours: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Limited edition options include Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.

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The official price is not yet announced. Goyal has reportedly indicated a price of around $1,000, equivalent to approximately Rs. 1 lakh, although an earlier estimate placed it closer to Rs. 72,000.

What could Temple be used for? There are potential applications in sports and performance monitoring from the analysis of fatigue, recovery and physiological responses to training undertaken by Temple. Goyal has also spoken about its use in aviation and defence, such as evaluating an aviator's suitability for flying.

At present, the wearable is a product geared toward health and research. The last details to watch are its final price, initial availability, and confirmed delivery timelines, as it comes with pre-orders on November 1, 2026.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.