Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable pre-orders open November 1: How to order, expected price, colours and features

Temple, the wearable device associated with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal, will open pre-orders on November 1, 2026, according to an email sent to people who registered for early access. The device is meant to monitor optical sensors for changes in cerebral blood flow. It is designed to assess physiological strain beyond the common fitness measures. The company has already announced six colours for the launch edition but hasn't given any official price or quantity information.
The first batch of the product will be produced based on customer needs and will be ordered on a first-come, first-served basis. The company sent out an early-access email announcing that pre-orders will begin on November 1. The company has not announced a shipping date yet, although it has stated that deliveries will be completed by the end of 2026.
67% OFF
₹199₹599
Get This
50% OFF
₹499₹999
Get This
35% OFF
₹649₹999
Get This
50% OFF
₹948₹1896
Get This
50% OFF
₹199₹399
Get This
72% OFF
₹199₹699
Get This
60% OFF
₹199₹499
Get This
₹7490
Get This
44% OFF
₹449₹799
Get This
67% OFF
₹1999₹5999
Get This
73% OFF
₹199₹749
Get This
₹1950
Get This
33% OFF
₹1199₹1799
Get This
₹190.23
Get This
₹599
Get This
44% OFF
₹8999₹15999
Get This
26% OFF
₹54438₹73491
Get This
The temple is a small piece attached to the side of the head between the forehead and the ear. It measures changes in brain blood flow, known as BrainFlow, using its optical sensors. The wearable also measures a score from 1 to 250, known as 'entropy', to assess physiological strain.
Goyal shared that factors such as rest, stress, exercise, and caffeine can affect the score. This device is for wellness and research and is not intended to diagnose medical conditions.
The single-use adhesive tapes that Temple uses, called Grips, attach to the skin. Each grip is expected to maintain its stretch for approximately 7 days, but the company suggests replacing it every 2 to 3 days, especially when sweating or exposed to dust.
Goyal has revealed that the wearable will be used during physical activities, such as running and jumping. He states it can also be worn in the shower or while swimming. It is designed to fit under glasses in order to achieve a slim profile.
The launch edition will be released in 6 colours: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Limited edition options include Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.
The official price is not yet announced. Goyal has reportedly indicated a price of around $1,000, equivalent to approximately Rs. 1 lakh, although an earlier estimate placed it closer to Rs. 72,000.
There are potential applications in sports and performance monitoring from the analysis of fatigue, recovery and physiological responses to training undertaken by Temple. Goyal has also spoken about its use in aviation and defence, such as evaluating an aviator's suitability for flying.
At present, the wearable is a product geared toward health and research. The last details to watch are its final price, initial availability, and confirmed delivery timelines, as it comes with pre-orders on November 1, 2026.