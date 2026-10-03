Deepinder Goyal teases six Temple variants: Full list of colours, launch date, pre-order details and more

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable is getting a colourful update just as it moves closer to a wider launch.

Deepinder Goyal set to launch Temple in new colours The Zomato founder has revealed that the device will be available in six colours for its launch edition, moving beyond the single gold-coloured version that had been shown publicly earlier. The announcement comes as Temple prepares to enter its next stage, with pre-orders expected to open soon.

Goyal shared images of the six variants on 1 October, saying: “Six colors for the launch edition of @temple.” He added that pre-orders would open “hopefully next week”, although a couple of details still need to be finalised. People who have already joined Temple’s early-access waitlist will receive priority access.

The six launch colours are True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Until now, Temple had largely been seen in a gold finish in promotional material, making the expanded colour range one of the more visible changes ahead of its commercial rollout. It is not yet clear whether all six finishes will remain available after the launch edition.

What is Temple? Temple is a wearable designed to sit on the side of the head, around the temple area between the forehead and ear. Unlike conventional wearables such as smartwatches, it is intended to collect information linked to blood flow to the brain.

The technology behind it is called BrainFlow. Temple's website describes BrainFlow as a proxy for cerebral blood flow and says the device is designed to help users understand how activities such as exercise, sleep, cold exposure and meditation affect it.

The company says Temple uses optical sensing to collect signals from tissue and blood vessels around the temple. Its research programme includes studies comparing BrainFlow measurements with established research techniques, including time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy and transcranial Doppler.

Goyal has also been progressively shrinking the device. In August, he said the latest version was less than half the size of the model previously shown and described it as the smallest wearable on the market by volume. He had said at the time that a limited launch edition was expected to ship before the end of 2026.

When will the coloured Temple versions be available? There is currently no separate release date for each colour. The six shades are part of the launch edition itself, and Goyal's latest update indicates that pre-orders could begin as early as next week, subject to a few remaining details being confirmed. Early-access waitlist members will get priority when bookings open.

Temple's official website currently says the device will “soon” be available for pre-order and continues to invite users to join the waitlist for early access.

The final price has also not been publicly confirmed by Goyal. The Economic Times previously reported an expected price of around ₹75,000– ₹80,000, but that figure should not be treated as the confirmed launch price.