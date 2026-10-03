Deepinder Goyal teases six Temple variants: Full list of colours, launch date, pre-order details and more

Deepinder Goyal’s Temple wearable is getting a colourful update just as it moves closer to a wider launch.

Deepinder Goyal set to launch Temple in new colours The Zomato founder has revealed that the device will be available in six colours for its launch edition, moving beyond the single gold-coloured version that had been shown publicly earlier. The announcement comes as Temple prepares to enter its next stage, with pre-orders expected to open soon.

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Goyal shared images of the six variants on 1 October, saying: “Six colors for the launch edition of @temple.” He added that pre-orders would open “hopefully next week”, although a couple of details still need to be finalised. People who have already joined Temple’s early-access waitlist will receive priority access.

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The six launch colours are True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Until now, Temple had largely been seen in a gold finish in promotional material, making the expanded colour range one of the more visible changes ahead of its commercial rollout. It is not yet clear whether all six finishes will remain available after the launch edition.

What is Temple? Temple is a wearable designed to sit on the side of the head, around the temple area between the forehead and ear. Unlike conventional wearables such as smartwatches, it is intended to collect information linked to blood flow to the brain.

The technology behind it is called BrainFlow. Temple's website describes BrainFlow as a proxy for cerebral blood flow and says the device is designed to help users understand how activities such as exercise, sleep, cold exposure and meditation affect it.

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The company says Temple uses optical sensing to collect signals from tissue and blood vessels around the temple. Its research programme includes studies comparing BrainFlow measurements with established research techniques, including time-domain near-infrared spectroscopy and transcranial Doppler.

Goyal has also been progressively shrinking the device. In August, he said the latest version was less than half the size of the model previously shown and described it as the smallest wearable on the market by volume. He had said at the time that a limited launch edition was expected to ship before the end of 2026.

When will the coloured Temple versions be available? There is currently no separate release date for each colour. The six shades are part of the launch edition itself, and Goyal's latest update indicates that pre-orders could begin as early as next week, subject to a few remaining details being confirmed. Early-access waitlist members will get priority when bookings open.

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Temple's official website currently says the device will “soon” be available for pre-order and continues to invite users to join the waitlist for early access.

The final price has also not been publicly confirmed by Goyal. The Economic Times previously reported an expected price of around ₹75,000– ₹80,000, but that figure should not be treated as the confirmed launch price.

For now, the clearest timeline is that pre-orders are expected next week, while the limited launch edition is expected to ship before the end of 2026. The six colours - rather than just the original gold finish - are expected to form part of that launch offering.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.