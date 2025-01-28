DeepSeek News LIVE: OpenAI's Chinese competitor takes the world by storm

DeepSeek AI news Live Updates: Chinese AI startup DeepSeep has made a rapid rise in the world of artificial intelligence with its V3 and R1 models. Not only can DeepSeek's models compete with their western counterparts on almsot all metrics, they are built on a fractionm of a cost and are trained with help from an older Nvidia chip. DeepSeek recently took over OpenAI's ChatGPT as the top free app on the Apple App Store in US and a number of other countries. The free AI app is also expected to put a dent in the market share of top US AI firms and might lead to significant price reduction.

Sam Altman on DeepSeek: In subsequent posts on X, Altman wrote, "deepseek's r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price. we will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases." "but mostly we are excited to continue to execute on our research roadmap and believe more compute is more important now than ever before to succeed at our mission. the world is going to want to use a LOT of ai, and really be quite amazed by the next gen models coming." the OpenAI CEO added

Salesforce CEO on DeepSeek: Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff referred to the startup as 'Deepgold' in a post on X, writing, "Deepseek is now #1 on the AppStore, surpassing ChatGPT—no NVIDIA supercomputers or $100M needed. The real treasure of AI isn't the UI or the model—they've become commodities. The true value lies in data and metadata, the oxygen fueling AI's potential. The future's fortune? It's in our data. Deepgold. 😇"

Donald Trump on DeepSeek: Speaking about the rise of DeepSeek, Trump said, "Hopefully, the release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win." "I would say that could be a positive… So instead of spending billions and billions, you'll spend less, and you'll come up with hopefully the same solution," the 47th US President added