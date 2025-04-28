DeepSeek returns to South Korean App Stores after privacy policy overhaul: What it means for users

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI platform, is back in South Korea's app stores after a two-month suspension due to data privacy issues. The app's reinstatement follows an updated privacy policy that complies with local regulations and allows users to refuse data transfers to certain companies.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated28 Apr 2025, 09:19 PM IST
DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) platform, has returned to South Korea’s app stores after a two-month suspension prompted by data protection concerns.
DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) platform, has returned to South Korea’s app stores after a two-month suspension prompted by data protection concerns.(REUTERS)

DeepSeek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) platform, has returned to South Korea’s app stores after a two-month suspension prompted by data protection concerns. The service, which was initially launched in January, was temporarily pulled from the market in February after South Korean authorities raised issues regarding the handling of user data.

South Korea's Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) had cited that DeepSeek transferred user data and queries to third parties without proper consent, which led to the suspension of the app’s download options in the country. However, on Monday, the app became available again for download through major platforms, including Apple's App Store and Google Play Store.

Addressing the criticism, DeepSeek has updated its privacy policy, pledging that it now handles personal data in strict accordance with South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA). The updated policy also gives users the option to refuse the transfer of their data to certain companies in both China and the United States.

“We process your personal information in compliance with the Personal Information Protection Act of Korea,” the company stated in its latest privacy policy update.

While the app is now accessible again, South Korea's data protection agency has confirmed that DeepSeek voluntarily chose to reinstate the app after making certain adjustments in line with the agency's recommendations. Authorities clarified that the app is free to resume operations, having partially addressed the privacy concerns raised earlier.

Despite the improvements, DeepSeek did not immediately comment on the matter following the app's return to the market.

Notably, the controversy over DeepSeek highlights ongoing concerns about data privacy, particularly in relation to foreign tech services operating in South Korea. While the country has strict regulations governing the collection and transfer of personal data, tensions remain over how international companies manage user information.

(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published:28 Apr 2025, 09:18 PM IST
