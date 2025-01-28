Amid concerns raised by a social media user on X (formerly known as Twitter), that Chinese start-up DeepSeek is storing customer data, former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar asked if the AI dark horse is destined for teh TikTok treatment in the United States.
“Question of the Day Q: Is DeepSeek AI the Tiktok of AI? A: your answers in comments pls,” Chandrasekhar posted on X on January 28.
This is a developing story, more updates coming…
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.