'Is DeepSeek the TikTok of AI?' Rajeev Chandrasekhar asks over data concerns, netizens say: 'distraction, think big…'

Jocelyn Fernandes

‘Is DeepSeek the TikTok of AI?’ Rajeev Chandrashekar asked X users over data and privacy concerns related to the app, to which netizens responding saying: ‘distraction, opportunity, think big…’

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar posed a question whether data and privacy concerns over China's DeepSeek AI would result in it becoming the 'TikTok of AI' in the United States.

Amid concerns raised by a social media user on X (formerly known as Twitter), that Chinese start-up DeepSeek is storing customer data, former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar asked if the AI dark horse is destined for teh TikTok treatment in the United States.

“Question of the Day Q: Is DeepSeek AI the Tiktok of AI? A: your answers in comments pls," Chandrasekhar posted on X on January 28.

This is a developing story, more updates coming…

