Google has introduced a new privacy feature that allows users to instantly delete last 15 minutes of their search history on mobile phones. First revealed at the Google I/O 2021 along with several other search and Chrome improvements, this feature is now being rolled out for all users.

The option to instantly delete last 15 minutes of search history has been launched for Google app on iOS and will make its way to Android devices later this year.

On desktop, under Google's 'Manage history' section, options remain limited to auto-deletion of search history every three, 18 or 36 months, or deleting search items manually or all at once.

Google has earlier clarified that that it only tracks user search history to "personalise" their experience when the "Web and App Activity" setting is enabled. Google also provides the option to password protect one's search history.

The option to instantly delete search history can bring some peace of mind for users. It will also bring to a wider user base benefits of options that used to take a few steps, without the extra work.

