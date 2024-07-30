Delhi Metro commuters can now Top-Up smart cards via WhatsApp chatbot: How to use the feature
Meta-owned WhatsApp now allows Delhi Metro users to recharge their smart cards via a chatbot. The service supports both Android and iOS, offering top-ups, ticket purchases, and transaction history. Users can pay through UPI, debit, or credit cards, with various fee structures.
Meta-owned WhatsApp is introducing a new feature to simplify commuting for Metro users in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).