Meta-owned WhatsApp is introducing a new feature to simplify commuting for Metro users in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

This update allows instant messaging platform users to recharge their smart cards, provided by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), directly through a chatbot on the messaging platform. In addition to the top-up services, the chatbot also offers functionalities such as ticket purchasing, transaction history viewing, and customer support.

WhatsApp stated that this new smart card recharge facility is available for all routes in the Delhi and NCR region, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram. This feature extends the QR-based Delhi Metro ticketing system that Meta launched in 2024. Additionally, other cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, and Pune have incorporated WhatsApp into their public transportation services.

Smart Card Top-Up via WhatsApp WhatsApp announced that its users on both Android and iOS can now access ticketing and chatbot services within the app. The service is available in both English and Hindi and can be accessed by sending a ‘Hi’ message to the DMRC’s designated number, +91 9650855800. Additionally, users can locate the DMRC chatbot in the Payments section of the messaging app under the Chat with businesses option.

To recharge a smart card, users must first select their language preference and then choose the Smart Card top-up option. The chatbot will then offer a link to a payment gateway, where users can input their card number, choose the amount, and finalize the payment.

According to WhatsApp, commuters can use various payment methods to top up their smart cards, including UPI and credit/debit cards. While UPI transactions are free of additional charges, debit card transactions incur a 0.40 percent fee, and credit card transactions are subject to a 1.10 percent fee. The payment services are powered by PeLocal.

