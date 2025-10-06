Delhi school teachers to undergo hands-on AI training, 100 teachers to be trained in first phase

Delhi school teachers will undergo a hands-on training to integrate AI tools in their classrooms. The move is aimed at providing teachers an opportunity to personalize learning and make assessments more meaningful.

​In a circular released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, the body said that its new move is aimed to empower teachers with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to effectively use AI to deliver personalized learning, innovative pedagogy, and meaningful assessments.

​Under the project, 50 government schools across Delhi have been identified and recommended by the Directorate of Education, from which two computer teachers from each of them have been randomly selected to undergo the training.

​The new initiative will also help teachers with handling non-teaching tasks like creating PowerPoint presentations, generating ideas for extracurricular activities, and editing photos, news agency PTI reported, citing an official.

​In the first phase, 100 Computer Science teachers from the 50 schools will receive the training in a two-day program to be held on October 8 and October 9.

​"Once trained, these 100 teachers will serve as master trainers and will guide other teachers on effectively using AI tools," the official was quoted as saying by PTI.

​The second phase of the training will focus on teachers for Mathematics, Science, English, Hindi, and Social Science, teaching Classes 6 and 9.

​Each of the 50 schools will nominate three teachers from these subjects to undergo the training. A total of 15 teachers per school will undergo the training.

​"We are not only launching this initiative but will also conduct follow-up sessions and gather feedback from teachers to assess how well they are able to use these tools," the official added.

​SCERT further noted that the project is in line with the vision of fostering future-ready classrooms and promoting the use of AI in school education.