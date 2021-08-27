Virgin Group's Hyperloop has been going through the development and trial stage since 2014. The new technology aims to be the future of mass transport all over the globe.

Hyperloop systems can propel passenger or cargo pods at speeds of over 1000 km/h which is three times faster than high-speed rail and more than ten times faster than traditional rail. This speed can reduce travel times dramatically.

According to the route estimator on Hyperloop's website, the distance from Delhi to Mumbai, which is around 1153 km, can be covered in an astonishing 1 hour and 22 minutes.

View Full Image The route esitmator on Virgin Hyperloop's website

How it works

The Hyperloop pods travel in tubes that create a near vaccumm environment. Since, the pods travel in vaccumm there's hardly any aerodynamic drag.

The Virgin Hyperloop pods will also use magnetic levitation and propulsion technology to enhance the speeds. The electromagnets on the pod which lift and guide the pod to their destination.

Similar to a train, the pods can travel in a convoy but since they are not physically attached to each other they can diverge from each other to reach different locations.

Safety

The Virgin Hyperloop system uses airlocks to gradually and safely bring the vehicle in and out of the near-vacuum environment without needing to repressurize the entire system.

The tube will contain emergency egresses every 75m in the event passengers need to exit the vehicle.

The Hyperloop uses central command & control to ensure safe and reliable passage throughout the network.

Benefits

Since climate change is a grave concern, the Virgin Hyperloop claims to have a lower environmental impact than other modes of mass transportation.

Virgin Hyperloop claims to deliver airline speeds, the same G-forces as rail, and the ease of riding a metro

The company boldly claims that the pod can accelerates to 1000 km/h in a near-vacuum environment without spilling a drop of your coffee inside the pod.

Hyperstructures can be built above or below ground, avoiding dangerous at-grade crossings.

The Hyperloop has a closed system architecture which offers zero weather delays and eliminates interference

Near and far-field communications coordinate pod movement within the fully autonomous system

Sensors gather and transmit real-time positioning and location data, with up-to-the microsecond adjustments.

By virtually eliminating aerodynamic drag, the Virgin Hyperloop can have a cross-sectional area ~1/2 that of high-speed rail and therefore close to half the cost.

As the pod travels, it banks around turns similar to a plane gliding through air; passengers will feel near-zero lateral acceleration. This allows Hyperloop to smoothly reach high speeds with a turning radius capability of 1.36km at 100m/s.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.