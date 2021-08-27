Delhi to Mumbai in 1 hr 22 minutes if this technology turns into reality. Here's how it works2 min read . 12:27 PM IST
- Hyperloop system can propel passenger or cargo pods at speeds of over 1000 km/h which is 10 times faster than traditional rail
Virgin Group's Hyperloop has been going through the development and trial stage since 2014. The new technology aims to be the future of mass transport all over the globe.
Hyperloop systems can propel passenger or cargo pods at speeds of over 1000 km/h which is three times faster than high-speed rail and more than ten times faster than traditional rail. This speed can reduce travel times dramatically.
According to the route estimator on Hyperloop's website, the distance from Delhi to Mumbai, which is around 1153 km, can be covered in an astonishing 1 hour and 22 minutes.
How it works
The Hyperloop pods travel in tubes that create a near vaccumm environment. Since, the pods travel in vaccumm there's hardly any aerodynamic drag.
The Virgin Hyperloop pods will also use magnetic levitation and propulsion technology to enhance the speeds. The electromagnets on the pod which lift and guide the pod to their destination.
Similar to a train, the pods can travel in a convoy but since they are not physically attached to each other they can diverge from each other to reach different locations.
Safety
Benefits
