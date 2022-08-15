Delhiites 'love' Apple iPhones, survey shows2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 10:41 AM IST
- Cashify surveyed a total of 8,000 people. Out of them, 18% of iPhone users lived in Delhi
Cashify has published its Whitepaper Survey which reveals that Apple is the most preferred smartphone brand of Delhiites. A total of 8,000 people were surveyed. Out of them, 18% of iPhone users lived in Delhi followed by 11% in Bangalore and 10% in Mumbai. Another interesting outcome of the survey is that New Delhi tops the list when it comes to selling old phones.