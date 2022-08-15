Cashify has published its Whitepaper Survey which reveals that Apple is the most preferred smartphone brand of Delhiites. A total of 8,000 people were surveyed. Out of them, 18% of iPhone users lived in Delhi followed by 11% in Bangalore and 10% in Mumbai. Another interesting outcome of the survey is that New Delhi tops the list when it comes to selling old phones.

Delhiites sold the most used smartphones at 18%. Mumbai this time is at second position with 10% followed by Bangalore at 9%. As per the Cashify survey, about 85% of the respondents were open to the idea of buying a refurbished phone.

Affordability being the key factor, 70% of the users said to have purchased a refurbished phone. 12% of the users purchased an old phone as a spare device, while 13% of the respondents spent money on a refurbished phone to give it to their loved ones.

Of the 8,000 surveyed people, 71% said that they understand the concept of e-waste and 58% said they would like to recycle their old smartphones. However, only 48% know how to go about recycling their old devices. 27% users said that they will recycle their old devices if they get monetary benefit from them. 15% of the respondents said they do not want to recycle their old phones, with an additional 4% saying they have concerns about data safety.

Xiaomi phones are the most sold used phones

As per Cashify Whitepaper Survey, Xiaomi phones are the most sold used smartphones with a percentage share of 25%. Apple and Samsung were second and third at 16% and 15%, respectively. Apple iPhone 7, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 4, Apple iPhone 6 and Apple iPhone X are the top five buyback phones.

Bangalore is the most truthful city

Coming to the percentage of smartphone users who stated the actual condition of their devices most truthfully when selling them online, Bangalore emerged as the most truthful city with 29%. Hyderabad is at second place with 28%. Kolkata and Pune were the least truthful with 21% each.