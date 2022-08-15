Delhiites 'love' Apple iPhones, survey shows

Of the 8,000 surveyed people, 71% said that they understand the concept of e-waste and 58% said they would like to recycle their old smartphones. However, only 48% know how to go about recycling their old devices. 27% users said that they will recycle their old devices if they get monetary benefit from them. 15% of the respondents said they do not want to recycle their old phones, with an additional 4% saying they have concerns about data safety.