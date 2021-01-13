Dell and Alienware announce new gaming laptops: Details here

Dell Technologies and Alienware have announced the Alienware m15 and m17 R4. The company claims that the new machines are faster and more powerful. The laptops are powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. The company has also revealed the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10.

The Alienware m15 and Alienware m17 will be available in the US on January 26 starting at $2,149.99 (roughly ₹1,60,000). The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 is already available in US at a starting price of at $1,079.99 (Roughly ₹80,000)

The new Alienware m15 and m17 R4 come equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPUs which have been engineered with 12-phase graphics voltage regulation, with up to 4TB of storage and memory speeds up to 2933MHz.

The laptops are cooled by vapor chamber technology included in every configuration, a new advantage of the Alienware Cryo-Tech cooling technology designs in the company’s R4 generation.

The Alienware m17 R4 comes with an optional 360Hz FHD panel that delivers faster refresh rates for smoother gameplay.

Both m15/m17 laptops are available in colors Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon, with a new matte finish front panel.

The new Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Desktop features AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 Series processors with up to 16-core and multiple options of new AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT series graphics or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs.

The company claims that its easy to make future changes in the desktop with its tool-less upgradeable chassis supporting up to 128GB Dual Channel HyperX FURY DDR4 RAM.

The desktop uses an airflow design and vapor chamber technology for cooling. The desktop is available in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via