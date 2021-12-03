Dell and AWS partner to protect customer data from ransomware

As organizations continue to adopt diverse IT infrastructures, across the public cloud and on-premises environments, data protection solutions can improve data security. According to the 2021 Dell Technologies Global Data Protection Index survey of 1,000 global IT decision makers, 66% of organizations in Asia-Pacific and Japan region lack confidence that all business-critical data can be recovered in the event of a destructive cyberattack. Dell EMC PowerProtect Cyber Recovery for AWS aims to help customers address the increasing risk of ransomware and other cyberattacks.