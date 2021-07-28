New Delhi: Dell has emerged as the most desired brand in India in 2021, according to a report released by brand analytics firm TRA Research. The computer technology company moved up by five ranks from the previous year’s sixth position beating four-time leader Samsung mobile phones.

The seventh edition of the annual report lists the country’s top 1,000 desired brands by conducting research among 2,000 consumers in 16 cities. The study is based on TRA’s proprietary Brand Desire Matrix. N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research said that Desire is a longing for a brand irrespective of its need, and the success of a brand is highly dependent on the desire quotient it emanates.

Mi from Chinese electronics firm Xiaomi became the second most desired brand in India gaining ten ranks from the 2020 report. Stuck at home owing to the pandemic, consumers showed a high preference for televisions and ranked LG Televisions third. The brand’s rank went up by 12 spots over the previous year. Samsung Televisions occupied the fourth rank.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone fell three positions to be ranked as the fifth most desired brand in India. Chinese smartphone brand Oppo made an impressive gain of 27 ranks over the previous year to occupy the sixth position, followed by LG refrigerators at seventh with a gain of 22 ranks. Samsung mobile phones fell by seven ranks and now occupy eight ranks in the current report. Sony Entertainment Television, the Hindi GEC, fell by five ranks to the ninth spot despite a growing consumption of TV content. Meanwhile, Chinese handset brand Vivo gained 13 ranks over 2020 to occupy the tenth spot.

“Dell in the laptop category has made significant strides in gaining pole position as India’s most desired brand. Of the 1,000 brands listed in the report, the top 50 list comprises 18 Indian, nine US, eight South Korean and seven Chinese brands. There are 29 categories among the top 50 showing a diverse consumer choice. However, mobile phones emerged as the most desired category with nine entrants, followed by laptops and televisions, with four brands each," said Chandramouli.

In terms of brand categories, stationery went up by 83%, healthcare up by 42%, manufacturing up by 40%, and gadgetry up 21%. Super-Categories which have reduced in brand count include apparel down by 38%, retail down 33% and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) down 21%.

Covid-related brands also feature in the most desired list with six covid vaccines listed and Covaxin leading this group, and four brands in Ayurvedic Immunity Supplements with Patanjali’s Immunocharge leading the list.

Other significant category leaders in the report include ICICI Bank routing eight other brands to lead among private banks, LG leading two more categories of washing machines and refrigerators, BMW beating its two German rivals to lead in the four-wheeler (luxury) category.

IPL team Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians. Godrej Interio made an impressive climb of 148 ranks to lead furniture - retail.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.