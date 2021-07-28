Dell emerges as India’s most desired brand in 2021: Report

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone fell three positions to be ranked as the fifth most desired brand in India. Chinese smartphone brand Oppo made an impressive gain of 27 ranks over the previous year to occupy the sixth position, followed by LG refrigerators at seventh with a gain of 22 ranks. Samsung mobile phones fell by seven ranks and now occupy eight ranks in the current report. Sony Entertainment Television, the Hindi GEC, fell by five ranks to the ninth spot despite a growing consumption of TV content. Meanwhile, Chinese handset brand Vivo gained 13 ranks over 2020 to occupy the tenth spot.

