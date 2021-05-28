Dell Technologies in India announced the launch of its latest commercial PC portfolio. The latest launches include of Latitude, Precision and OptiPlex series.

Prices

· The Dell Latitude 7320 starts at ₹85,000

· The Dell Latitude 7410 Chromebook starts at ₹94,500

· The Dell Latitude 7420 starts at ₹90,000

· The Dell Latitude 9420 starts at ₹1,36,000

· The Dell Latitude 9520 starts at ₹1,45,000

· The Dell Latitude 5320 starts at ₹77,500

· The Precision 3560 starts at ₹74,500

· The OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and 3090 Ultra start at ₹47,500 and ₹43,000 respectively

· The OptiPlex 5090 starts at ₹46,500

(All prices exclusive taxes)

The Latitude 9420 and 9520 deliver advanced security features like SafeShutter, the automatic webcam shutter that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing with video conferencing applications, so users can work securely and confidently from anywhere.

The Latitude 9420 comes with a built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur. The company claims that the device is the world’s first business PC with ExpressSign-in 2.0 enabled by Intel Visual Sensing Technology for a faster and more reliable auto-wake and lock.

The Latitude 9420 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core vPro processors based on the Intel Evo platform. Users can also multitask on fast connections with WiFi 6E or 5G LTE.

The Latitude 9520 is the smallest ultra-premium business 15" PC. The 15-inch InfinityEdge screen provides maximum working area in a small 14-inch laptop footprint. With the PC proximity sensor enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology, it detects user’s presence to instantly wake and log in via the IR camera and Windows Hello, all without lifting a finger.

Dell claims to have further modernized its commercial portfolio with the exclusive Dell Optimizer software, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically fine-tune application performance and battery life, while improving audio quality and connectivity.

The new product line-up includes Latitude 7320 detachable. It features ComfortView Plus low blue light solution that eases eye strain and fatigue. The Latitude 7320 detachable comes with a 13-inch display and a 5 MP front-facing camera, with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) to bring brighter, sharper visuals to video calls. The new Latitude 7420 features 4K UHD display, enhanced speakers and Intelligent Audio. For those wanting a larger screen size, the Latitude 7420 offers both clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors with a 14-inch display.

The latest Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise comes with 4K panel with Low Blue Light technology.

The Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation features 100% sRGB, 400nit display with ComfortView Plus and Dell’s PremierColor software. This workstation provides a mobile platform for 2D and entry 3D CAD, as well as reporting and data analysis.

The new OptiPlex 7090 Ultra is a flexible, modular all-in-one machine built-in AI from Dell Optimizer. Dell OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 Ultra supports up to four 4K monitors at once.

The OptiPlex 5090 comes in three form factors – Tower, Small Form Factor and Micro. The OptiPlex 5090 Tower delivers entry commercial VR content experiences with the latest NVIDIA 1660 Super and AMD graphics. Built with 11th Gen Intel up to Core i7 processors and doubled max memory from previous generation.

