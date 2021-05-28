Dell introduces new line-up of commercial laptops, PCs: Price, other details

The new product line-up includes Latitude 7320 detachable. It features ComfortView Plus low blue light solution that eases eye strain and fatigue. The Latitude 7320 detachable comes with a 13-inch display and a 5 MP front-facing camera, with Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) to bring brighter, sharper visuals to video calls. The new Latitude 7420 features 4K UHD display, enhanced speakers and Intelligent Audio. For those wanting a larger screen size, the Latitude 7420 offers both clamshell and 2-in-1 form factors with a 14-inch display.