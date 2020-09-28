Dell launches G7 15 laptop in India: Price and other details

Dell launches G7 15 laptop in India: Price and other details1 min read . 05:23 PM IST
One of the USPs of the new laptop is its Origami hinge design which the company claims provides a sturdy build, with larger space and better airflow
Dell Technologies announced the new Dell G7 15 7500 in India. The new machine is being pitched as a gaming laptop. The machine provides a display that is surrounded by relatively thinner bezels.
One of the USPs of the new laptop is its Origami hinge design which the company claims provides a sturdy build, with larger space and better airflow.
At 18.3mm thick, it features a Mineral Black chassis with iridescent silver accents, 4-zone customizable RGB WASD keyboard and 12-zone chassis lighting.
The new laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs with up to i9 and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX graphic card. The G7 gets a “Game Shift" macro key which instantly activates the processors and cooling system into a hyper-performance mode.
Pricing and availability
The Dell G7 15 7500 is available at select Dell exclusive stores, multi-brand outlets and Flipkart (Dell G7 Core i9 10th Gen variant, Dell G7 Core i7 10th Gen variant) at a starting price of ₹1,61,990 including taxes.
Key features of G7 15 7500:
● It Features a dual-fan cooling system to keep the system cool and responsive for intense gameplay.
● The company claims the laptop will experience faster boot-ups and expanded storage space with 1TB PCIe NVME SSD.
● It uses up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 GPU and Max-Q design.
●The 15-inch anti-glare display has an FHD resolution with 300Hz refresh rate and a brightness of up to 300 nits.
● The G7 offers stereo speakers and Nahimic 3D Audio with intuitive audio and voice controls, as well as Audio Recon visual sound-tracking.
● The laptop gets a 6 cell 86 WHr battery
