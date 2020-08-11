Dell has launched the new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise, a 14-inch convertible business laptop. With the new laptop, Dell expands its Latitude Chromebook lineup which now offers a mainstream and premium options.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise includes has been co-engineered with Intel as part of the Project Athena innovation program,the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise offers LTE mobile broadband, Intel WiFi 6 and up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processors which can provide up to 8.6 times faster in Google Sheets.

The laptop gets a 4K panel with low blue light display for better readability and eye comfort.

Dell claims that it has the world’s longest battery life of any premium Chromebook: with up to 21 hours of battery life. The device can charge from 0% up to 35% in 20 minutes with ExpressCharge Boost or it can get up to an 80% charge in as fast as an hour with ExpressCharge.

The Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise has been launched at a price of $1,299 (roughly ₹97,000) and will be also be made available soon with Intel Core i3 processors starting at $1,099 (roughly ₹82,000).

“This is not just another Chromebook," said Rahul Tikoo, senior vice president, Commercial Product Group, Dell Technologies. “Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise. Employees will appreciate its sleek design and collaboration features that help them navigate new work dynamics, while IT managers have the management and security features they expect when deploying devices in a corporate environment."

“We are constantly evaluating the tools and technology that help our teams better serve our customers, while also staying true to our mission by using sustainable products whenever we can," said Sarah Paiji Yoo, CEO and co-founder of Blueland. “Our deployment of the Latitude Chromebook Enterprise devices, which are packed with sustainability features, created new opportunities for my team to collaborate, stay flexible and continue to be productive as we shifted to working remotely."

