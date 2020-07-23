Dell launches new range of gaming laptops: Details here

Dell Technologies launched Alienware m15 R3, Dell G5 15 SE, Dell G5 15, and Dell G3 15 gaming machines in India. Dell had introduced Dell G Series gaming laptops back in 2017. The new portfolio of gaming PCs is aimed at both amateur as well as professional gamers.

“We’re bringing the latest and most comprehensive gaming portfolio to choose from. With game play becoming immersive, what gamers want today is diversity in tools. If you are new to PC gaming or moving from mobile to PC, the Dell G Series portfolio is great place to start at. With this new range we are excited and look forward to customer response and feedback", said Raj Kumar Rishi, Vice President & Managing Director for Consumer & Small Businesses, Dell Technologies, India

Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India said, “Our focus on PC Gaming has been intensifying and a combination of the right portfolio and engagement with gamers, is driving our portfolio expansion. Intense graphics, design, innovative features for gameplay and portability are some of the diverse expectations of gamers today and the new portfolio packs in all of this. For youth, who constitute the largest user set in PC gaming, we developed Dell Futurist – a youth program for college goers who wish to develop careers in the field of gaming."

The new Alienware m15 R3 gets Tobii Experience, designed to offer advanced consumer eye tracker designed for competitive gaming with Tobii Reflex and spotlight. The PC is powered by Alienware Cryo-tech thermal technology with new Vapour chamber cooling.

The Dell G5 15 SE, first introduced at CES 2020, is the latest in Dell’s G Series portfolio. Offering the AAA advantage, it is the first Dell G Series laptop to feature the AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors (up to 8-cores, 16-threads), paired with the new AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPUs to offer a desktop-grade performance. These chips use AMD SmartShift technology to optimize performance by intelligently shifting power between the Ryzen processor and Radeon GPU as needed.

The G5 15 SE features a “stealth fighter" look wrapped in Supernova Silver finish with blue accents. Along with a 39.6 cm FHD IPS display panel, the new G5 15 SE has a customizable red-backlit keyboard with WASD and 51WHr battery.

The Dell G5 15 offers a metallic IMR finish and is 21.6 mm tall. The machine gets up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processors. The G5 15 features large cooling vents and a dual-fan cooling technology to spread out the heat during gaming sessions.

The Dell G3 15 gets two graphics variants, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650Ti graphics.

The Dell G Series comes with features including Nahimic 3D Audio that offers intuitive audio and voice controls, as well as Audio Recon visual sound-tracking for clear audio output. It also gets Game Shift that enables maximum fan speed for optimal processor performance

It gets Alienware Command Center for controlling in-game and peripheral lighting settings

Price

The Alienware M15 R3 starts at ₹1,99,990 (all prices including GST) while The Dell G5 15 SE starts at ₹74,990. The Dell G5 15 starts at ₹82,590 and the Dell G3 15 starts at ₹73,990.

The new gaming laptops will be available for purchase at online and offline stores including Amazon, Flipkart, select large format retail and multi-brand outlets, and at select Dell Exclusive Stores.

