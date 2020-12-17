Dell launches new XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel chipsets in India: Details here

Dell has introduced the new version XPS 13 (9310) with the 11th generation of Intel chipsets. The company claims that the new XPS 13 is redesigned to achieve a better computing experience with premium materials and a larger display.

Pricing and availability

The XPS 13 9310 starts at ₹1,50,990 including GST. The XPS 13 i5 variant will be available for purchase at select Dell Exclusive Stores and on Amazon. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021. The XPS 13 (9310) comes in two color variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.

The new XPS 13 is upgraded with the Intel Evo series. The laptop is co-engineered with Intel with up to i7 11th Gen Intel Core processors. The processors are coupled with the Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Similar to the previous version, the new XPS 13 comes with borderless InfinityEdge display. However, the company claims that comes with an even smaller form factor compared to its predecessors. XPS 13 comes with a 16:10 display ratio with 100% sRGB color gamut reproduction, 500-nits of brightness, and up to 4K+ resolution screen.

Dell claims that it has set a goal of using 100% sustainable packaging by 2030, made from recycled or renewable material. The company claims it has eliminated foam and single-use plastic bags with the new XPS family. The XPS box contains recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic.

