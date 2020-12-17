Dell launches new XPS 13 with 11th Gen Intel chipsets in India: Details here

The XPS 13 9310 starts at ₹1,50,990 including GST. The XPS 13 i5 variant will be available for purchase at select Dell Exclusive Stores and on Amazon. The XPS 13 i7 variant will be available in January 2021. The XPS 13 (9310) comes in two color variants – Platinum Silver with Black Carbon Fiber palm rest and Frost with arctic white woven glass fiber palm rest.