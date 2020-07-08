Dell launches XPS 13, XPS 15 in India: Price and other details

Dell launched the new XPS laptops in India. The new laptops XPS 13 and XPS 15 comes with 10th Gen Intel processor. The XPS line-up continues with the InfinityEdge display with extremely narrow bezels on all sides.

The new laptops start at a price of ₹1,44,807 for base version of the XPS 13 whereas the 15-inch XPS starts at ₹1,86,072. Dell India will start selling these laptops from 8 July.

The Dell XPS 13 comes with a screen size of 13.4 inches. However, Dell claims that the narrow bezels have helped them achieve a compact form factor. The manufacturer claims that the 13-inch model can fit into an 11-inch form factor. The company has claimed a screen-to-body ratio of 91.5%.

The bigger Dell XPS 15 comes with an even better screen-to-body ratio of 92.9% which could be attained due to the bigger size. Both laptops use a 4K panel with a brightness of 500 nits.

While the XPS 13 serves as an all-rounder for most users. The bigger and more powerful XPS 15 will be aimed at artists and creators who are also looking for a compact machine.

The laptops will be cut out of a single metal block to provide a relatively robust architecture. The area around the touchpad will be covered in carbon fibre to keep it cool to touch. The edges are diamond cut and the company will be using Gorilla Glass 6 to cover the display.

The XPS laptops come without any USB A ports. Instead, the manufacturer has opted for USB Type C ports which have a superior transfer speed but still lacks compatibility with most laptop accessories.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated