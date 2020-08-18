Dell has launched the popular XPS 17 in India. The new laptop carries the 10th Generation of Intel Core i7 processors. Similar to the previous versions, the new XPS 17 also boasts of extremely narrow bezels.

Price and Availability

The XPS 17 configured with 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and UHD+/FHD+ display will be available across Amazon India, and select Dell Exclusive Stores from 18th August. The price of the XPS 17 9700 laptop starts at ₹2,09,500 including GST. With the base model, the buyer will get Intel Core i7 CPU with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage. The laptop comes with Window 10 Home.

In terms of design, the new XPS 17 comes with 4-sided InfinityEdge displa. Dell claims that this makes the laptop smaller than 48% of 15-inch laptops that are available in the market today. The weight of the laptop starts at around 2.1 kg.

The company claims that the XPS 17 is made from two pieces of machined aluminium. The enclosure of the laptop is made through CNC (computer numerical control) machining process. The company also claims that the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 is bonded to the aluminium. The buyer will also get 4K Ultra HD+ (3840 x 2400) resolution as optional.

For audio, both XPS 17 and XPS 15 feature the Waves Nx 3D. As per the company, the XPS 17 is made with recycled ocean-bound plastics, locally recycled plastic, sustainable materials, and recycled corrugate qualified by EPEAT Silver Certification.

In order to provide connectivity, Dell XPS 17 come with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1. In terms of ports, Dell provides four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a full-size SD card reader v6.0, and a 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack.

