Dell launches XPS 17 in India: Price, features, other details

The XPS 17 configured with 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU and UHD+/FHD+ display will be available across Amazon India, and select Dell Exclusive Stores from 18th August. The price of the XPS 17 9700 laptop starts at ₹2,09,500 including GST. With the base model, the buyer will get Intel Core i7 CPU with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage. The laptop comes with Window 10 Home.