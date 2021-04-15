Subscribe
Home >Technology >News >Dell plans spinoff of $52 billion stake in VMware

Dell plans spinoff of $52 billion stake in VMware

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3 min read . 15 Apr 2021 MICAH MAIDENBERG, The Wall Street Journal

  • PC maker intends to use net proceeds from the deal to pay down debt

Dell Technologies Inc. said Wednesday it would spin off its stake valued at $52 billion in cloud-software company VMware Inc., in a deal the personal-computer maker said would strengthen its financial position as it looks at new markets and works to reach clients revamping their digital strategies.

Dell said VMware would pay a special cash dividend tied to the spinoff of $11.5 billion to $12 billion to the company’s shareholders, including $9.3 billion to $9.7 billion for Dell itself. Dell holds roughly an 81% stake in VMware. The company said it intends to use net cash from the dividend to pay down debt.

