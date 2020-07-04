Dell India may finally be launching the latest versions of the XPS line-up. The company will soon launch Dell XPS 13 and XPS 15 via an online event in the country. The laptop manufacturer has already set up a new page on Amazon for the two laptops. While there’s no mention of a launch date for the two laptops, the company has sent out invites for an event on 8 July at 11:30am. This could be when the laptops will be launched in India.

The Amazon page has also shared a short teaser of the new laptops. The teaser reveals that the new laptops will be powered by 10th Generation Intel chipsets. The laptops will be cut out of a single metal block to provide a relatively robust architecture. The area around the touchpad will be covered in carbon fibre to keep it cool to touch. The edges are diamond cut and the company will be using Gorilla Glass 6 to cover the display.

The new Dell laptops are the company’s flagships and are often pitched against another popular manufacturer Apple. The Windows laptops have already been launch in the US prices. The XPS 13 range starts from $999 (roughly Rs. 74,600). The XPS 15 is priced at $1,299 (roughly ₹97,000) for the base variant. The Indian prices are expected to be similar.

Going by the specifications of the laptops that were launched in US, the new XPS laptops are expected to come without any USB A ports. Instead, the manufacturer has opted for USB Type C ports which has a superior transfer speed but still lacks compatibility with most laptop accessories.

