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Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S and Alienware 15 laptops launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Dell has launched its latest laptops: XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S, and Alienware 15, targeting various users. Prices start at 79,990. 

Aman Gupta
Published29 Jul 2026, 03:13 PM IST
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Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13
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Dell has unveiled the latest additions to its consumer laptop portfolio with the launch of the XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S and Alienware 15. The new laptops are aimed at a wide variety of users, including students, professionals, creators and gamers, and come at a starting price of 79,990.

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Dell XPS 13 specifications

The Dell XPS 13 features a 13.4-inch 2.5K InfinityEdge touch display with up to 500 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and a variable refresh rate of 30Hz to 120Hz. The XPS 13 is also lightweight, weighing just 1kg and measuring 12.7mm thick.

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The XPS 13 is powered by an Intel Core Series 3 processor and will later also get a variant with an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 chipset. The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers either two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports or two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C ports, depending on the configuration.

The XPS 13 packs Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speakers, a backlit keyboard and ENERGY STAR certification. The laptop is said to deliver up to 17 hours of Netflix streaming battery life on a single charge.

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Dell 14S and Dell 16S specifications

The Dell 14S and Dell 16S are available with FHD+ OLED and 2.8K OLED display options, with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and Dolby Vision. The laptops feature a metal chassis, with the Dell 14S weighing 1.46kg.

Both laptops are powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 or AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors and feature an NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS for AI workloads. Dell says the Intel-powered Dell 16S offers up to 55% higher graphics performance than the previous generation.

In terms of connectivity, the laptops come with USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 and a 3.5mm headset jack. The Dell 14S and Dell 16S will be available in Celestial Blue and Frost Blue colour options.

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Alienware 15 specifications

The Alienware 15 sports a 15.3-inch WUXGA display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The laptop is available in a single Nova Black finish and has been tested to withstand accidental spills of up to 60ml and drops from heights of up to 18 inches.

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For performance, the Alienware 15 gets an Intel Core 7 (Series 2) 240H processor paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 graphics. It comes equipped with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI 2.1, RJ45 Ethernet, a universal audio jack and a dedicated charging port.

Dell XPS 13, Dell 14S, Dell 16S and Alienware 15 price in India

The Dell XPS 13 starts at 79,990, while the Dell 14S is priced from 1,19,990. Meanwhile, the Dell 16S starts at 2,29,990, and the Alienware 15 carries a starting price of 1,28,990.

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Depending on the model, the laptops will be available through Dellstore.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, large-format retail stores and multi-brand outlets across the country.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial...Read More

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