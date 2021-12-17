The demand for talent with digital skills such as testing, platform technologies, Java technologies, cloud infra technologies, and data analytics, among others, has surged in the September-November period, according to data from Quess Corp.

Out of this, demand for data analytics has seen the highest rise at 454% in September-November from the previous three months.

Although growth in demand has risen in absolute numbers, the rate of increase from June-July-August 2021 has been steady. Nevertheless, the skill mix contributing the highest demand continues to be volatile.

Staffing and recruitment firms are in great demand as organizations seek to fulfil their manpower mandates of resources with niche and super-niche tech skill sets. As per a report by market intelligence firm UnearthInsight, India’s IT services industry is likely to see a gross employee addition of around 450,000 in the second half of FY22. To service this workforce pipeline, unique talent solutions are being devised to ensure shorter time-to-hire and greater cost optimization.

The overall demand for digital skills in 2021 (Apr-Nov 2021) is largely consistent with the demand during Sept-Nov 2021. A city-wise break-up highlights that the IT hubs reigned supreme: Bengaluru leading the pack (40%), followed by Hyderabad (20%), Pune (18%), Chennai (10%), NCR (5%).

“As the great resignation moves towards a great migration, the talent market will undergo a great deal of changes. With the slow opening of borders, we expect to see more opportunities arising in tier 2 cites. Talent may also leave the country, as international borders open and give way to lucrative offers. However, with Omicron playing spoilsport, the industry’s back-to-office plans have been foiled," said Vijay Sivaram, CEO, Quess IT Staffing.

