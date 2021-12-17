Demand for data analytics skills surges over 450% in Sep-Nov: Report

Staffing and recruitment firms are in great demand as organizations seek to fulfil their manpower mandates of resources with niche and super-niche tech skill sets. As per a report by market intelligence firm UnearthInsight, India’s IT services industry is likely to see a gross employee addition of around 450,000 in the second half of FY22. To service this workforce pipeline, unique talent solutions are being devised to ensure shorter time-to-hire and greater cost optimization.